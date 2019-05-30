Body of missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry found

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — Crews have located the body of an 18-year-old swimmer who went missing at the Eno River Rock Quarry on Tuesday evening.

After searching for nearly two days, officials found the body of Nicklaus Brown around noon Thursday.

Authorities say that a group of teenagers were in the water when Brown went cliff diving. After jumping into the water, Brown never resurfaced.

On Wednesday, the search had turned into a recovery effort.

Officials used an underwater drone to scan the lake, which led them to an “area of interest.”

