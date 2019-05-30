Burgaw to resume mosquito spraying in coming weeks

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The town of Burgaw plans to resume spraying for mosquitoes in the coming weeks if we get significant amounts of rainfall or when the pests start to become a nuisance.

If you have beehives and do not want chemicals sprayed near your home, you should contact the Public Works Department know as soon as possible.

This is especially important for apiarists who may not want chemicals sprayed near their beehives.

You should send your name, address and phone number to the Public Works Administrative Assistant at cabbood@burgawnc.gov.

For questions, call the Public Works Department at 910-259-2901.