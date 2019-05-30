Burn ban issued for much of eastern North Carolina

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — A burn ban is now in effect in Columbus, Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, and Onslow counties on all open burning due to hazardous forest fire conditions.

The ban prohibits burning within 100 feet of any structure.

- Advertisement -

All previously issued burning permits have been cancelled.

“The dry weather conditions these last few weeks, plus the potential for an increase in human-caused wildfires in the region, makes this ban on open burning necessary,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the month of May, there have been 355 wildfires statewide, covering 1,348 acres. This burn ban is a proactive step to protect lives and property by preventing human-caused wildfires.”

The ban went in effect as of 5 p.m. and remains in effect until further notice.

Violators of the burn ban could face a $100 fine plus $180 court costs. The person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for reimbursing the NC Forest Service for any expenses related to extinguishing it.

Other counties in the ban include Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington.