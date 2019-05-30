Coca-Cola with coffee may be coming to US

(CNN) — It flopped the first time, but Coca-Cola is thinking about bringing coffee-flavored coke back to the United States.

In 2006, the company launched “Coca-Cola Blak,” but people didn’t like it and it was pulled from shelves in 2008.

- Advertisement -

But a spokesperson says this time will be different thanks to evolving trends and palates.

Coca-Cola plus coffee is available in Australia, Spain, Thailand, Poland and other countries and packs more caffeine than regular coke.

It should be available in 25 international markets by the end of the year. The company hasn’t committed to bringing the product to the US, but says it is “optimistic.”