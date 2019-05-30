Fugitive caught months after mistakenly released from Columbus jail

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man who was released from jail last year due to “human error” is now back behind bars.
24-year-old Andre Delmas Shipman was arrested by the Rhode Island State Police earlier this month and transported back to the area last week.
He is being held at the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center on a $60,000 secured bond.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says Shipman was arrested and charged by Whiteville Police Department on October 29, 2018 for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
Deputies say Shipman also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.
He was then taken to Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he was processed on the charges, but a step was not completed when the parole warrant was served and Shipman was released.