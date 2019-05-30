How you could be harming your A/C unit in this heat

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ve probably been blasting the air conditioning this week to try to beat the heat, but there are some things to look out for to make sure your air conditioning unit doesn’t doesn’t leave you high and dry this summer season.

The team at Cool Breeze Heating and Air has been swamped with calls this week.

- Advertisement -

The owner says there are several things you can do to make sure your A/C unit doesn’t break down in the middle of this heat.

Owner Cody Seibert explains why one simple thing that might be doing more harm than good.

“Don’t try to set your unit up during the day and come back down at nighttime because it’s a hundred degrees outside,” Seibert said. “It’s going to work harder to come back down. It’s better to set it at about 74 or 75, that way your unit is not going to struggle when you get home. A lot of people try to set it down to 70 degrees.”

Seibert says doing that can cause even more problems for your unit.

He also recommends people schedule routine checks in the spring and fall before you will really need that heat and air.

One last thing Seibert encourages people to do is to always check your filters.

“I’ve gotten two or three calls in the past two days because they said their unit is freezing up,” he said. “Well the filter is clogged up. When it’s not as hot out, it will run and actually cool the house. But when it’s trying to run harder and harder, you’re not moving enough air across that coil, so it freezes up.”

Seibert tells his customers to check their filters at least once a month in the summer time.

During their routine checks, he says they check all parts of the unit so you don’t run into issues with flooding or leakage through the house.