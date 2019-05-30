International dog competition happening in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Forest is hosting an international dog competition this weekend.

DockDogs is an international canine aquatic competition. It is the first year it will be held at Brunswick Forest.

“We have a lot of animal lovers in our community and our fitness and wellness director is always hosting pet friendly events,” Brunswick Forest Marketing Manager Beth Burgee said.

Beth Burgee said a handler can register their dog online through DockDogs. She said it is a free event. Dogs must be at least six months old to participate. Handlers can be as young as eight years old.

There will be three different competitions. The main one is the Big Air Wave which will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continue through Sunday. Big Air® is a “long jump for dogs”.

Extreme Vertical is a “high jump” for dogs. The dog starts off at the 20′ mark on the dock & jumps up to grab a bumper toy extended out 8′ from the end of the dock over the water.

Speed Retrieve® is a “timed event”. At the far end of the pool a bumper toy is suspended 2″ above the water with a starting indicator light above it. The dog is then placed at the 20′ white starting mark on the dock. When the light turns green the handler releases the dog, the time clock stops when the dog has pulled the toy from the Speed Retrieve™ bracket.

Anyone who wants to come watch can park at the villages in a designated lot and take a shuttle to and from the event. They will also have food trucks and a few vendors at the event.

The competition begins at 10 each day and will wrap up Sunday after the last event and judging at 4:00 pm.

Click here for more information on registering for the event.