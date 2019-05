Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

A Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office describes Nia Malika Perkins as a black female, 5’2″ and weighs 250 lbs.

Perkins was last seen May 28 leaving her home on Dogwood Lane in Leland around 8:30 p.m. She was in a blue Pontiac G6 that had 30 day tags. She may be in the Wilmington area.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Geiger at 910-398-1243 or call 911.