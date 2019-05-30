Overwhelming public feedback pushes back Cape Fear Crossing route deadline

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The public hearings concerning the Cape Fear Crossing were such a success that the state Department of Transportation is pushing back the deadline for choosing a preferred alternative route until late this year.

In late April NCDOT held two public hearings and meetings in Brunswick and New Hanover counties to accept comments on the six alternative locations being considered. The department received more than 3,000 comments through the May 16 public comment deadline.

Because of the amount of input, NCDOT has decided to move the date of when a preferred alternative is chosen until December.

NCDOT says all six alternatives are still being considered.

Officials say an additional six months will allow staff to review public comments, analyze more data, and examine each alternative more closely before selecting the preferred choice. Once that’s determined there will be additional public input opportunities to provide feedback as the design phase begins.

The Cape Fear Crossing is an approximately 9.5-mile proposed road and high-level bridge over the Cape Fear River that would help improve traffic flow and enhance freight movements from U.S. 17 and Interstate 140 in Brunswick County to U.S. 421 near the Port of Wilmington in southern New Hanover County.