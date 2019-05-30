Rides return to boardwalk to keep Carolina Beach tradition alive

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beach rides are back in town in Carolina Beach.

This year’s boardwalk amusement park has had to size down, but made it work to keep the Pleasure Island tradition alive.

This year the park had to squeeze into two lots along the boardwalk.

Park managers say construction has taken away several spots the rides historically stood. One of those rides is the famed Ferris wheel.

One full week into the summer season and park managers say the down sizing has not stopped a great turnout.

“Everybody loves it and everybody was concerned that we weren’t going to come back,” Park Co-Manager John Richardson said. “I’m glad it all worked out and hopefully some room will show up for next year.”

Park managers say they do plan to rotate rides in and out this year. They say the Ferris wheel should arrive in several weeks.