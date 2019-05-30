Sharks fall in season opener against Swampdogs

WILMINGTON, NC (WILMINGTON SHARKS) — After scoring two first inning runs, the Wilmington Sharks failed to score again as they dropped their season opener 7-2 to the Fayetteville SwampDogs Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,443 fans at Buck Hardee Field.

Cameron Phelts was hit by the very first pitch of the game for the SwampDogs. He then stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and then came in to score on another groundout to give the SwampDogs the early 1-0.

The Sharks had runners at the corners and one out in the bottom of the inning when Jacob Plastiak stole second. Tucker Greer scored from third on the throwdown which ended up going into the outfield, allowing Plastiak to score all the way from first and give the Sharks a 2-1 lead.

The SwampDogs answered back when Pearce Howard singled to lead off the top of the second. Cole Swiger followed with a double that scored Howard and tied the game at two. He advanced to third on a throwing error by Sharks third baseman Drew Yniesta. He then came in to score on a sacrifice fly by KC Brown to put the SwampDogs ahead for good.

Fayetteville added another run in the fourth, two more in the sixth, and then one in the ninth when Alex Kachler led off the inning with a solo home run.