Student survivor opens up about UNCC shooting for first time

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — For the first time, a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student opened up about the shooting on campus that nearly killed him.

Drew Pescaro is one of the four students who was shot last month and survived. Two students, Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, were killed.

Howell ran toward the gunman and lost his life saving others that day.

“Being in the room with the other two who did not, that plays a toll on me a lot,” said Pescaro.

He is now recovering at home in Apex after being released from the hospital last week.

The 19-year-old told WRAL he was shot in the back — just an inch from his spine.

He said he remembers yelling out, “I got shot.” and an ROTC student ran to his side.

