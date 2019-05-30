Target recalls USB charging cables due to shock and fire hazards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Target is recalling about 90,000 Heyday brand lightning to USB charging cables due to a potential shock and fire hazard. The recall was announced Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, metal on the Target brand charging cables can become electrically charged if it contacts the prongs of the USB wall charger while charging. The contact can cause electric shot or fires.

There have been 14 reports to the retailer of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting. Two of the 14 reports said consumer’s fingers were burned.

The Chinese-manufactured chargers were sold nationwide and online at Target.com for about $15 from June 2018 to January 2019.

Those using the cables should immediately stop using it and return it to any Target store for a full refund, the CPSC said.

Consumers with questions can contact Target Guest Relations for in store purchases at 1-800-440-0680 and reach Target.com Guest Services for online purchases at 1-800-591-3869.