Teacher writes ‘WTF is this?’ on student’s assignment

PANAMA CITY, FL (WJHG/CNN) — A Florida high school teacher didn’t just give her student an “F” – instead, she wrote “WTF is this?” on a paper to signal he would be getting a zero.

Melinda Smith said she was shocked when her son handed her his science homework and “WTF is this?” was written across the top.

“It wasn’t anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language… That was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever,” Smith said.

Now, she’s calling for the teacher at Rutherford High School to account for her actions.

“I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded. I believe that something should be placed in her file,” Smith said.

The teacher in question does not want to respond publicly to the situation.

Rutherford Principal Coy Pilson said they are taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident and will not release the teacher’s name at this time.

