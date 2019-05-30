Medal of Honor recipient who fought in the Vietnam War to speak in Pender County

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Medal of Honor recipient who was involved in the bloodiest fight of the Vietnam War will be sharing about his experience at Moores Creek National Battlefield during a noon luncheon Saturday.

Col. Joe Marm was a 2nd Lt. in the 1st Battalion/7th Calvalry/1st Air Cav Division in 1965 when his unit was involved in a battle in the Ia Drang Valley.

Outnumbered four to one by North Vietnamese Regulars, Marm’s platoon was isolated and surrounded by the enemy.

While trying to rescue the lost platoon, Marm single-handedly attached an enemy machine gun position with grenades and finished off the remaining enemy with his M-16. During the crossfire, he was seriously wounded in the jaw.

The book We Were Soldiers Once… and Young, written by Joe Galloway, and a motion picture by the same name documents details of the Ia Drang Valley battle.

The Moores Creek Battleground Association (MCBA), a member-based support organization of the National Battlefield, invited Marm to speak at the group’s noon luncheon which will be held at Patriot Hall. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to lairdpm@yahoo.com by Friday and bring a covered dish to share.

MCBA provides volunteers and funding support for educational programming and events at Moores Creek. Chartered in 1899, it is also the oldest “friends” support group in the National Park system. Anyone who loves history and wants to help preserve and protect American battlefields may join the MCBA for a small annual fee.