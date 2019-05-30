Whiteville men convicted in Lumberton bank robbery

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The final two suspects have been convicted in the armed robbery of a PNC bank that led to a wild chase and shots fired at officers.

Daquan Pridgen and Demetris Robinson were both convicted this month in federal court on bank robbery and discharging a firearm charges.

On January 23, 2018, Bridgen, Robison and two other men entered the bank in Lumberton held employees and a customer at gunpoint and stole $40,000.

Law enforcement chased them through two counties, while Robison shot at officers.

They face between 20 years and life in prison.

The two other suspects pleaded guilty last year.