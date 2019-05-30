Wildcats swinging towards a State title repeat

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover baseball team is well on their way to creating a dynasty. The Wildcats got a walk-off win over D.H. Conley on Saturday night to clinch a birth in their third State championship game appearance.

It didn’t come easy for the Wildcats though. They fell behind 1-0 in the top of the 8th inning, but Alex Sniffen came through with a 2 RBI single to give New Hanover the win.

“We just had to stay focused,”said New Hanover senior Jonathan Manis. “We had to stay calm, cool , and collected to get the job done.”

The Wildcats have 11 seniors on their 18 man roster and saying their four years have been successful is a understatement. The seniors up to now have compiled a 93-16 record while in the New Hanover colors. They would love nothing more than to add another state title to their resume.

“It’s been really great to go out like this and end the year on a high note,”said Wildcat senior Jac Croom. “For us seniors it has been a continuous ride and we are just trying to get that last one.”

The only thing standing in the way of New Hanover going back to back is Marvin Ridge High School. The No.10 seeded Mavericks got to the title game by knocking off No.1 seed Jesse Carson last weekend in three games. The Wildcats know this time of year all the seeding is thrown out the window.

“If you don’t bring it man, they are going to send you home with a ‘L’,”said New Hanover head coach Richard Foy. “I think our guys have done a great job of playing with a focus and passion every time out. It really is a testament to them.”

Below, is a schedule for the Class 3A Baseball State championship series.

NCHSAA Class 3A State Baseball Schedule- Marvin Ridge vs. New Hanover

(Five County Stadium: Zebulon)



Game 1: Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at 5:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m.