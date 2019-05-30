Wilmington Police promotes first female deputy chief

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department has a new deputy chief and for the first time a woman takes the title.

According to WPD, Alejandra Sotelo is a native of Texas and has lived in Wilmington for more than 30 years. She joined the department in 2000 and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from UNCW in Criminal Justice.

- Advertisement -

She is a graduate of the 74th Class of the Administrative Officers Management Program at North Carolina State University and is currently working on her Master’s degree from UNC Pembroke.

Capt. Sotelo has worked in a variety of assignments at the Wilmington Police Department including Patrol, Investigations, Internal Affairs and is currently serving as the Captain over Planning and Research which oversees, the Real Time Crime Center, training, recruiting and CALEA.

She is a member of the North Carolina Police Executive Association and a member of the North Carolina Law Enforcement Women’s Association. WPD says Sotelo is the first female in the history of the organization to be promoted to this rank.

She will be assigned to oversee the Support Services Bureau. This promotion will become effective June 24.