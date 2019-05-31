Time is running out to cast your vote for WWAY’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – This school year WWAY has traveled across the Cape Fear region meeting educators to feature as our “Teacher of the Week.”

Altogether, we’ve featured 26 exceptional teachers in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties. Each of them received a $100 gift card compliments of WWAY and our partner, Mattress and Furniture Liquidators.

- Advertisement -

This week, we launched our “Teacher of the Year” Contest.

Here’s how it works. Between now and Sunday at midnight you can go to this link and cast your vote for one of these teachers.

The teacher with the highest number of votes will receive a $200 Staples gift card.

We’ll announce the winner Tuesday on WWAY News at 6 p.m.

So check out the long list of great teachers in our area and cast your vote!