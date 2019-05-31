After an 8-month dry spell, could Boiling Spring Lakes finally see more water?

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — One Brunswick County city known for lakes hasn’t seen water in them since Hurricane Florence. Boiling Spring Lakes is working on a roughly $18 million recovery project.

City Manager Jeff Repp says the city lost 4 public dams including Upper Lake, Pine Lake, North Lake, and Sanford. He says the city plans to meet with North Carolina Dam Safety in Raleigh this Monday to get the permits for reconstruction.

“All of the dams were built in the 1960s and the dam standards in the 1960s were fairly nonexistent,” Repp said. “They really didn’t have it, but in 2019, dam safety and the federal government has been involved in those regulations and we now have to in repairing dams we have to bring them up to current standards.”

Repp says if all goes as planned, the goal is to have water back in the lake by fall 2020.