At The Farm Tour Fun’Raiser happening at Greenlands Farm

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)– President of Helpers Of Our Farm and Owner of Greenlands Farm Maud Kelley sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to talk about the upcoming fundraiser.

The special event will be happening on June 1st at Greenlands Farm starting at 10 a.m.

- Advertisement -

This event supports Helpers Of Our Farm (HOOF), which is a nonprofit educational farm animal sanctuary and is located on Greenlands Farm.

To learn more about HOOF and the Farm Tour Fun’raiser event, you can watch the full interview above.