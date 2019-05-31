Bitty & Beau’s gives students across the country opportunity for employment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty and Beau’s Coffee strives to brew a culture where diversity is not just appreciated, but celebrated — and they’re spreading the love to schools across the nation!

They will do that by allowing students with disabilities to serve their products on a cart equipped with coffee, snacks and merchandise, kind of like a traveling sales rep.

Signups started Friday morning.

Amy Wright, the founder of Bitty & Beau’s says that she has already received more than 300 inquiries on the carts.

To learn more visit Bitty & Beau’s website.