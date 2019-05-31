MALEAH DAVIS: Unknown remains found amid search in Arkansas, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Law enforcement officials in Arkansas have found a black bag with bones and blood amid their search for missing Houston 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Community activist Quanell X, who advocated for Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, told ABC13 Eyewitness News of the discovery. Hours earlier, Quanell told reporters that the suspect in the disappearance, Derion Vence, confessed that the girl died by accident and her body was dumped in Arkansas.

Sources add a road cleaning crew in Fulton, Arkansas, located the bag with a foul odor.

It’s not yet confirmed whether the remains belong to the little girl. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies are searching for the girl’s body. Houston police also said they’re sending officers to the area.

