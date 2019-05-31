NAACP New Hanover County chapter celebrates 100 years

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County chapter of the NAACP is ringing in 100 years this year, which calls for a celebration.

The NAACP chapter was started back in 1919.

- Advertisement -

Deborah Maxwell is the president of the New Hanover County Chapter and calls this a monumental milestone. She says it was one of 30 chapters that were born that year.

Maxwell says the milestone is important because it shows how much the chapter has survived over the years.

She says the group has grown immensely, pushing for equal rights for all people.

“We participated in Moral Mondays,” Maxwell said. “We had our own Port City Moral Mondays. We always educate people about going to the polls. We stood up for the rights of individuals in this community, even when others have not. So now that others are standing up, we invite them to join us.”

Maxwell says they welcome anyone to join the chapter. She says she hopes the chapter continues to grow and advocate for equality for everyone.