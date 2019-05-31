New Hanover County Schools announces 2019-2020 Educators of the Year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (PRESS RELEASE)– The New Hanover County Board of Education, in collaboration with Hendrick Toyota of Wilmington and Wells Fargo Foundation, honored 45 Teachers of the Year and Principals at the Educator of the Year Banquet held at Ashley High School on May 29, 2019. There were approximately 200 people in attendance. Guests included members of the Board of Education, New Hanover County Schools senior staff, school administrators, teachers, and representatives from Wells Fargo and Hendrick Toyota.

The following individuals were named NHCS’ Educators of the Year.

- Advertisement - Elementary School – Brittany Candela, The International School at Gregory

Middle School – Stephanie Titzel, Roland-Grise Middle School

High School – Timothy Jarman, Ashley High School

Principal- Glen Locklear, J.C. Roe Center, was named the 2019-2020 Principal of the Year.

The 2019-2020 NHCS Overall Educator of the Year is Timothy Jarman.

In reflecting on his path to a career in education, Mr. Jarman states, “My work as a teacher today is my best attempt to express my gratitude for my exceptional education with the hope that I can provide the students of my community with a transformative learning experience similar to my own.”

When speaking of Mr. Locklear, one teacher expressed her gratitude for his excellent leadership. “I sincerely appreciate Mr. Locklear for helping me to grow as a professional, while also consistently supporting me when I have come to him with behavior, social, or academic matters about students. He listens to my concerns, and takes them into consideration when making decisions. Anytime I have asked for help, he has made sure that I receive what I need in order to be successful as a professional and with my students.”

Each winner was cited for their outstanding contributions to education and presented with awards from the NHC Board of Education. As the NHCS Teacher of the Year, Mr. Jarman received the keys to a new Toyota Prius to use for one year, compliments of Hendrick Toyota of Wilmington.

In addition, The Wells Fargo Foundation, Inc. contributed $1,000 to each Elementary, Middle, and High School Teacher of the Year, and the Principal of the Year. Mr. Jarman and Mr. Locklear will go on to represent NHCS at the regional level and possibly advance to the state level.

During the banquet, the Board recognized all of the schools’ 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year:

2019-2020 Teachers of the Year:

Leah Siegel, Alderman Elementary School

Jenna Parker, Anderson Elementary School

Timothy Jarman, Ashley High School

Kemmie Bayliss, Bellamy Elementary School

Buffy Constantine, Blair Elementary School

Christine Sawyer, Bradley Creek Elementary School

James Figliolia, Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC

Darlene Korwatch, Carolina Beach Elementary

Kerrigan McAlarney, Castle Hayne Elementary School

Diane Fowler, Codington Elementary School

Catherine Christ, College Park Elementary School

Ambie Hower, College Road Early Childhood Center

Jessica Ward Eaton Elementary School

Annie Lovoy, Forest Hills Global Elementary School

Ashley Anderson, Freeman Elementary School of Engineering

Brittany Candela, The International School at Gregory

Charles Ughetta, Hoggard High School

Janeen Spencer, Holly Shelter Middle School

Lorraine Novak, Holly Tree Elementary School

Polly Whitesides, Howe Pre-K Center

Morgan Mannion, Isaac Bear Early College High School

Felicia Hooper, Johnson Pre-K Center

Lawrence Herrick, Lake Forest Academy

James Dale Williamson, Laney High School

Amy Steelman, Murray Middle School

Shannon Voorhees, Murrayville Elementary School

Kayla Sullivan, Myrtle Grove Middle School

Whitney Coonradt, New Hanover High School

Jessica Matthews, Noble Middle School

Kara Abbott, Ogden Elementary School

Jennifer Perrone, Parsley Elementary School

Catherine Madden, Pine Valley Elementary School

Kelly Brown, J. C. Roe Center

Stephanie Titzel, Roland-Grise Middle School

Christa Faison, Snipes Academy of Arts & Design

Randolph Duncan, Southeast Area Technical High School

Colbey Garrison, Sunset Park Elementary School

Sarah Bishton, Trask Middle School

Andrea Hayes Britt, Williams Elementary School

Heather Maguire, Williston Middle School

Derek Lapiska, Wilmington Early College High School

Megan Deal, Winter Park Elementary School

Emily Rutherford, Wrightsboro Elementary School

Danielle Hayes, Wrightsville Beach Elementary School

Principal of the Year Nominees:

Glen Locklear, J.C. Roe Center

Dr. Maria Madison, College Park Elementary School

Delores Overby, Wrightsboro Elementary School

Dr. Margaret Rollison, Trask Middle School

Congratulations to all!