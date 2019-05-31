New Hanover County Schools announces 2019-2020 Educators of the Year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (PRESS RELEASE)– The New Hanover County Board of Education, in collaboration with Hendrick Toyota of Wilmington and Wells Fargo Foundation, honored 45 Teachers of the Year and Principals at the Educator of the Year Banquet held at Ashley High School on May 29, 2019. There were approximately 200 people in attendance. Guests included members of the Board of Education, New Hanover County Schools senior staff, school administrators, teachers, and representatives from Wells Fargo and Hendrick Toyota.
The following individuals were named NHCS’ Educators of the Year.
-
- Advertisement -
Elementary School – Brittany Candela, The International School at Gregory
-
Middle School – Stephanie Titzel, Roland-Grise Middle School
-
High School – Timothy Jarman, Ashley High School
-
Principal- Glen Locklear, J.C. Roe Center, was named the 2019-2020 Principal of the Year.
-
The 2019-2020 NHCS Overall Educator of the Year is Timothy Jarman.
In reflecting on his path to a career in education, Mr. Jarman states, “My work as a teacher today is my best attempt to express my gratitude for my exceptional education with the hope that I can provide the students of my community with a transformative learning experience similar to my own.”
When speaking of Mr. Locklear, one teacher expressed her gratitude for his excellent leadership. “I sincerely appreciate Mr. Locklear for helping me to grow as a professional, while also consistently supporting me when I have come to him with behavior, social, or academic matters about students. He listens to my concerns, and takes them into consideration when making decisions. Anytime I have asked for help, he has made sure that I receive what I need in order to be successful as a professional and with my students.”
Each winner was cited for their outstanding contributions to education and presented with awards from the NHC Board of Education. As the NHCS Teacher of the Year, Mr. Jarman received the keys to a new Toyota Prius to use for one year, compliments of Hendrick Toyota of Wilmington.
In addition, The Wells Fargo Foundation, Inc. contributed $1,000 to each Elementary, Middle, and High School Teacher of the Year, and the Principal of the Year. Mr. Jarman and Mr. Locklear will go on to represent NHCS at the regional level and possibly advance to the state level.
During the banquet, the Board recognized all of the schools’ 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year:
2019-2020 Teachers of the Year:
Leah Siegel, Alderman Elementary School
Jenna Parker, Anderson Elementary School
Timothy Jarman, Ashley High School
Kemmie Bayliss, Bellamy Elementary School
Buffy Constantine, Blair Elementary School
Christine Sawyer, Bradley Creek Elementary School
James Figliolia, Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC
Darlene Korwatch, Carolina Beach Elementary
Kerrigan McAlarney, Castle Hayne Elementary School
Diane Fowler, Codington Elementary School
Catherine Christ, College Park Elementary School
Ambie Hower, College Road Early Childhood Center
Jessica Ward Eaton Elementary School
Annie Lovoy, Forest Hills Global Elementary School
Ashley Anderson, Freeman Elementary School of Engineering
Brittany Candela, The International School at Gregory
Charles Ughetta, Hoggard High School
Janeen Spencer, Holly Shelter Middle School
Lorraine Novak, Holly Tree Elementary School
Polly Whitesides, Howe Pre-K Center
Morgan Mannion, Isaac Bear Early College High School
Felicia Hooper, Johnson Pre-K Center
Lawrence Herrick, Lake Forest Academy
James Dale Williamson, Laney High School
Amy Steelman, Murray Middle School
Shannon Voorhees, Murrayville Elementary School
Kayla Sullivan, Myrtle Grove Middle School
Whitney Coonradt, New Hanover High School
Jessica Matthews, Noble Middle School
Kara Abbott, Ogden Elementary School
Jennifer Perrone, Parsley Elementary School
Catherine Madden, Pine Valley Elementary School
Kelly Brown, J. C. Roe Center
Stephanie Titzel, Roland-Grise Middle School
Christa Faison, Snipes Academy of Arts & Design
Randolph Duncan, Southeast Area Technical High School
Colbey Garrison, Sunset Park Elementary School
Sarah Bishton, Trask Middle School
Andrea Hayes Britt, Williams Elementary School
Heather Maguire, Williston Middle School
Derek Lapiska, Wilmington Early College High School
Megan Deal, Winter Park Elementary School
Emily Rutherford, Wrightsboro Elementary School
Danielle Hayes, Wrightsville Beach Elementary School
Principal of the Year Nominees:
Glen Locklear, J.C. Roe Center
Dr. Maria Madison, College Park Elementary School
Delores Overby, Wrightsboro Elementary School
Dr. Margaret Rollison, Trask Middle School
Congratulations to all!