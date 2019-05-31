New Hanover High School garden allows students to blow off steam

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Spring is in full bloom, so is New Hanover High School’s new McAdams Hope Garden.

With a little funding help from Cape Fear Garden Club and Landfall, this garden will provide a space for students to cool down on a tough day.

The garden can be enjoyed during lunch time, before and after school and can also be used punitively, rather than suspension.

School counselor Ashley Bellavida said that spending time in a garden can be very therapeutic.

“A student having a bad day can come to a really calming environment to reflect and have the space to talk about it and really not carry around that anger with them all day” Bellavida said.

Bellavida is excited to see what this garden has in store for the students in the fall.