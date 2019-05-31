New Hanover & Hoggard rained out at NCHSAA Championships

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)- Mother nature put a damper on the first day of the NCHSAA State Championship series on Friday evening. All eight Championship series were postponed due to rain and severe area in North Carolina.

Hoggard softball jumped out to the 2-1 lead over South Caldwell in third inning of game one on Friday night before the game was delayed due to lightening. The game would never be started back up. New Hanover baseball never got to take the field at Five-County Stadium in Zebulon due to weather.

Below, you will find the updated schedules from the NCHSAA. The schedules are for New Hanover baseball and Hoggard softball.

CLASS 3A State Baseball Championship (New Hanover vs. Marvin Ridge)

Five County Stadium- Zebulon

Game 1: 06/01/19 @ 2 pm

New Hanover – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 8 pm

Marvin Ridge – Home Team

Game 3: TBD (if necessary)**

New Hanover – Home Team​

CLASS 4A State Softball Championship (Hoggard vs. South Caldwell)

Dail Field @ N.C State- Raleigh

Game 1: 06/1/19 @ 11 am

Hoggard – Home Team

Game 2: 06/01/19 @ 5 pm

South Caldwell – Home Team

Game 3: TBD (if necessary)**

Hoggard – Home Team