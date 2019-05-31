NHHS students wins local America’s Teen Mogul competition

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — One New Hanover High School junior has just been named America’s Teen Mogul. Her business pitch wooed retired NBA legend Kenny Gattison, Former NBA Champion Chucky Brown and James Cannon, celebrity Nick Cannon’s father.

Among the 11 groups participating across New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Onslow counties, Shameka Richardson beat the odds as a solo group. Her business pitch was focused on offering medical packs for schools that would include all supplies for an extreme situation like an active shooter. She says her idea was spawned from current events.

“A lot of people die from gun violence,” Richardson said. “I think that is one of the major things that happen in today’s world and I think that we should just save more lives and keep people safe in environments, especially in school.”

Richardson says the long nights preparing were worth it. She plans to save her $3,500 winnings to support herself in college.