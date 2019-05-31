North Carolina woman accused of shooting into crowd

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have accused a woman of shooting into a crowd of approximately 30 people.

News outlets report High Point police have filed multiple charges against 31-year-old Carlissa Clark, including possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

- Advertisement -

According to police, officers responding to a call on Thursday evening saw Clark shooting into the crowd and apprehended her while she was carrying a 9 mm handgun.

Clark is in the Guilford County jail under a $200,000 bail. Online record don’t indicate whether she has an attorney.