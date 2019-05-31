Playwright “August Wilson’s Jitney” coming to Morning Glory Coffeehouse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Actors Harkeen Bradley and Dwayne Bell sat down with WWAY’s Jeff Rivenbark to talk about an upcoming play “August Wilson’s Jitney”.

August Wilson was a two Pulitzer Prize/ Tony award winning playwright whose work illuminated the joys and strengths of the African American experience in the United States during the 20th century.

During this upcoming play Jitney explores the lives of taxi drivers highlighting conflicts between generations and different conceptions of legacy and identity.

You can see “August Wilson’s Jitney” at the Morning Glory Coffeehouse on May 31st and June 1st at 7:30 p.m. and on June Second at 3 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door for $15.

To find out more you can watch the full interview above.