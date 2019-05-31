Wilmington Police identify suspect, officers involved in shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has identified the suspect and the officers involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the Pine Valley area.

Wilmington police say officers Scott Bramley and Brian Wilson have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into a shooting that killed Gerard Tremblay, 62.

WPD says the incident happened about 7 p.m. when officers said they responded to reports of shots fired and that the suspect had barricaded himself inside his home.

Police said Tremblay then exited his house with multiple firearms. The man ignored multiple commands before he was shot, according to WPD.

According to a 911 call released Thursday, the caller identifies herself as the victim’s wife.

The investigation is ongoing.