‘Public Safety Day’ gives visitors inside look at Coast Guard Station Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The United States Coast Guard is responsible for a number of tasks including patrolling borders, enforcing licenses, protecting the environment, maintaining waterways and conducting rescue operations.

If you want to learn more about what they do each day, you may want to head to the Coast Guard Station Oak Island this Saturday for its 14th annual Public Safety Day.

Visitors will be able to tour Coast Guard police and fire vessels, patrol vehicles and Coast Guard aircraft.

All the different agencies involved will have representatives on site to explain what they do and to answer questions.

There will also be free activities for children as well.

The Coast Guard Station Oak Island is located beneath the Oak Island Lighthouse at 300 Caswell Beach Road in the Town of Caswell Beach on Oak Island.

Admission is free. Adults coming on the station must have photo ID. The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.