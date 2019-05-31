Sea turtle nests on Bald Head Island sets record

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Since the season began just a few weeks ago, 22 sea turtle nests have been laid on Bald Head Island.

According to a news release from the Bald Head Island Conservancy, the first nest was laid just 16 days ago, keeping the BHI Conservancy team quite busy tagging the sea turtle moms and protecting their nests.

With over 30 years of sea turtle nesting data, the Conservancy confirms that this is the most nests laid on BHI during the month of May since at least 2002 when there were just 15 nests at this time.

With the past two years being lower nesting years on BHI, the Conservancy hopes this is a sign that the turtles are set to break their 2016 record high of 102 total nests for the season.

There have also been 32 false crawls, which means the mom will crawl up the beach to nest but turn back around before laying her eggs. The Conservancy team has been able to identify 20 of the nesting mothers.

So far all nests have been laid by Loggerhead sea turtles. BHI sees mostly Loggerhead turtles nesting, with the occasional Green turtle, and a Leatherback turtle, the largest of the sea turtle species, in 2010.

Originally started over 30 years by volunteers, the BHI Conservancy’s sea turtle protection team patrols the beaches nightly from on UTVs to track, measure and tag the sea turtles, protect their nests with plastic cages, and relocate the nests if necessary.

In one night alone the team had 9 sea turtle events – with 7 of those taking place in the three-hour time span of 12:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

It’s turning into a busy nesting season along our coast. This week, 21 nests were reported on Topsail Island.