US Coast Guard Officer in Charge steps down after over 30 years of service

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Coast Guard is undergoing some changes that are a little bitter sweet.

After over 30 years of service, senior chief officer in charge Lane Marshburn will be stepping off into the sunset– and retiring.

Officer Jason Miller will be taking his place.

Marshburn and Miller both say they’ve made tons of memories during their time in the coast guard, but the most important thing they’ve taken away from it– camaraderie with their younger officers.

“I work with a crew that’s generally, well all the time, for me, much younger than me,” Marshburn said. “I can see the light come on in young people’s heads I see them develop into caring citizens.”

“It’s really cool to see the new folks coming in and getting to teach them about the Coast Guard,” Miller said. “Being the officer in charge is humbling and exciting to be able set the course for the unit.”

Marshburn is excited to spend more time with his family and miller is looking forward to being active in the Wrightsville Beach Community.