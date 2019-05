NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson a 46-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle last night when she crossed into the street from the parking lot of Catch restaurant.

The accident occurred in the 6600 block of Market Street around 10:00 p.m.

There are no crosswalk or traffic control devices near the area it occurred.

The incident is under investigation.