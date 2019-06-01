Homeowner discovers break-in suspect is an 11-foot gator

CLEARWATER, FL (CNN)– No homeowner wants to be surprised by a break-in, but a 77-year-old Florida woman awakened early Friday morning to find an 11-foot alligator in her kitchen.

Homeowner Mary Wischhusen, 77, woke up around 3:30 a.m. to the sound of a large crash of her Clearwater, Florida, home. When she went to investigate, she came face to face with the large reptile.

The male gator broke in through some low windows in the kitchen, according to the Clearwater Police Department.