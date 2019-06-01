“Jeopardy!” champ donates $10,000 to a charity that helps students stay in school

(CBS News)–“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer has won $2.065 million and counting and he’s already given some of it away. Now, he and his wife Melissa have donated $10,000 to the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization.

“We are incredibly moved by the generosity of James & Melissa Holzhauer for their $10,000 donation today,” the nonprofit Communities in Schools of Nevada wrote on Facebook this week. They are truly #AllInForKids and we are so grateful for their support!”

Communities in Schools of Nevada is a local branch of a nationwide organization that works to prevent K-12 students from dropping out of school. The nonprofit’s initiatives include mental health services, tutoring and providing nutritional food to kids.

Holzhauer, 35, a professional gambler who lives in Las Vegas, became the second-ever “Jeopardy!” contestant to surpass $2 million in winnings. His win last Friday brought him one step closer to all-time champion Ken Jennings’ $2.5 million record.

Communities in Schools of Nevada is just one of many Nevada-based charities reaping the benefits of Holzhauer’s record-breaking wins. Earlier this month, he donated $10,000 to Project 150, a charity that supports homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in Nevada, according to Project 150’s Facebook page.

On May 3, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas posted a video thanking Holzhauer for his donation. “This Las Vegas resident supports families in medical crisis,” a man says in the video. “Who is James Holzhauer?” workers for the charity respond in unison.

In April, Holzhauer donated to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum to fund its Live Animal department and its Open Door program, which provides free admission to students in underserved schools, according to the museums’s Facebook page. That month, he also donated $10,000 to the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Foundation.

Holzhauer has become a beloved local celebrity in Las Vegas and recently received a key to the Las Vegas Strip. Officials also declared May 2 James Holzhauer Day in Clark County.