Staff raises $5,000 for business owner after house fire

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– After one local business owner lost everything, a community stepped up to help him pick up the pieces.

By Friday evening, the fundraiser for P.T.’s Grille owner Aaron Hyatt had reached $5,000.

Hyatt told WWAY he also had an incredible night of business at the restaurant; adding he is overwhelmed by the generosity.

Sunday morning, Hyatt lost his home and his pet dogs in a fire. In response to this event, the restaurant staff hosted a fundraiser to help him. The staff collected donations including clothing, household items and money for Hyatt and his daughter.

The staff has also started a GoFundMe.