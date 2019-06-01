Tails up! Dockdogs invites all dogs to compete in aquatic competition

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The premier canine aquatics competition put some of the most talented local dogs to the test this weekend.

The 2019 Dockdogs competition at Brunswick Forest invited all dogs big and small participate in the fun. Furry friends competed in Big Air, a long jump for dogs, Speed Retrieve, a timed event, and Extreme Vertical, a high jump.

Judge Joe Schneider says, whether you have a short tail or long legs, the technology they use in the competitions make selecting a winner easier.

“We use a high speed camera that we shoot 120 frames per second,” Schneider said. “We judge by the tail set and that’s where the tail meets the base of the body so its fair across the board for any dog.”

He says ESPN designed the software for judges to look frame by frame. He says it was first used in 2002 at the Great Outdoor games.