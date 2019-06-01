Thousands gather for 34th annual Carolina Beach Music Festival

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Did you know one of the longest running beach music festivals is just a hop skip and a jump away?

Carolina Beach Music Festival is going 34 years strong. Shaggers of all ages came out to shake their tail feathers on the beach while bands from all over the Carolinas serenaded them on Saturday.

Emcee Mike Worley explained that this the festival is special.

“People come from as far as Florida,” Worley said. “They put this on their calendar every year ‘We’re coming the first Saturday of June to Carolina Beach!’ The common denominator is the music and it brings everybody together, kind of like a reunion.”

Worley said he is already looking forward to the 35th festival.