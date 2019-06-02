Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man and woman accused of stealing dog

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY/BLADEN ONLINE) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who were caught on camera taking a pit bull from home near Tar Heel.

Bladen Online is reporting that the Bladen County Sheriff’s office needs help from the public. On May 26 a man and woman were caught on a residential camera taking a blue, female pit bull dog from the area of Chicken Foot Road and Calvin Tyson Road in St. Pauls.

The white, female in the photos has blonde or maybe strawberry blonde hair, and smokes, Bullard explained. The white male has short light color hair and wears his pants below his waste. Both suspects appear to be slender. The two are wearing clothing in the photos that may make it easier to identify them.

If anyone has any information about the theft of the dog, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.