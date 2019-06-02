Charlotte family reunites with their pup after 8 trying days in Brunswick Co.

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — After an extensive, countywide search a Charlotte pup and her family have been reunited after a car crash last weekend.

A Memorial Day weekend gone horribly awry for Abby and Michael Williams, their children Sarah and Owen and their dog, Ivy.

- Advertisement -

“We were going to Topsail Beach, and on the way we got into a very bad car accident,” Abby said. “Luckily, the four of us were able to walk away, but in the process, the car window went out, and Ivy escaped.”

This all happened while turning onto Interstate 140 from US 74, near Windsor Park. The search was on.

“It’s been a hard eight days,” Abby said. “We’ve just been praying and looking and hoping that she was OK.”

Miraculously, she was. With the help of social media, Windsor Park residents, supportive friends and family and local law enforcement, Ivy was found on I-140 Saturday night. She was taken to the Animal Protective Services Center in Supply. That’s where she spent the night in the adoption suite.

“She greeted us like we were getting home from work in a good mental state,” Michael said. “Pretty healthy looking, and they cleaned her up. She looks great. We’re very excited.”

This weekend is now one that they will forever remember: Ivy is back home.

The Williams family would like to thank “Chief Mike James and the Leland Police Department, Brunswick County Animal Protective Services, Mose Highsmith and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Leland Animal Control, Kathy Bauch, Wendy Reavis and the wonderful people in the Windsor Park Neighborhood and the entire Leland community!”

They ask that if anyone feels moved to help, please make a donation to the Brunswick County Animal Protective Services in Ivy’s name.