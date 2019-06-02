Check your lottery tickets, someone won the Powerball in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)–According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, someone has won Saturday’s jackpot of $344.6 million.

The win comes from a single ticket that matched all six number in the drawing. The winning numbers are 6-15-34-45-52 and the Powerball is 8.

The ticket owner has a choice of having the $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.

The lucky winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

This is the fifth time that North Carolina has had a Powerball jackpot winner and the seventh time someone has won either a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot.