Hoggard softball falls just short of Class 4A State title

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)– South Caldwell scored two runs in the top of the 8th inning on Sunday afternoon to beat Hoggard softball 7-5 and win the Class 4A State Championship.

It was a back and forth ballgame all throughout. The Vikings jumped out to the 1-0 lead in the second inning as Allie Royal hit a solo home run, but the Spartans would regain the lead 3-2 in the 3rd inning.

Hoggard’s never quit mentality showed in the bottom of the 4th. The Vikings scratched across four runs to make it 5-2 headed to the fifth. South Caldwell would respond with two runs in the 5th and one in 6th to send the championship game to extra innings.

The Vikings walked the bases full in the top of the 8th and South Caldwell sophomore Ciara Hanson made them pay. She slapped a single up the middle that scored two to make it 7-5 Spartans.

Hoggard would get a runner on in the bottom of the 8th, but a fly out would end the ballgame.

The Vikings end their season with a (20-9) record and a Class 4A State runner-up trophy.