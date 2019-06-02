Medal of Honor recipient speaks on Vietnam War experiences

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Moores Creek National Battlefield extended their table to the public this weekend to hear a medal of honor recipient speak.

Retired Colonel Joseph Marm served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and spoke on the first major battle — the battle of Ia Drang.

He shared his experiences and what he learned while serving, and said he is humbled to be recognized at Moores Creek.

“We live in the greatest country in the world because of our veterans,” Marm said. “I’m just quite honored to be here and to be recognized.”

This was Marm’s first time at the battlefield, he said he is impressed not only with the turnout of the event, but the facility itself.