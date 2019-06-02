More than a thousand residents without power after afternoon storms

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Duke Energy is reporting at least a thousand customers are without power in New Hanover County.

Duke Energy’s Outage Map shows hundreds of people in the south portions of the county are without power.

The energy company is actively looking into 60 outages in the county alone. Each has a different report on its ‘status’, however Duke Energy is estimating complete power restoration could take until 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

