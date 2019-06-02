Over 200 surfers paddle out in memory of late business owner

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Over two hundred people met behind Tower 7, Sunday morning to remember a Wilmington business owner.

Josh Vach owned several restaurants in the area.

After his passing a couple weeks ago, the community wanted to pay tribute to him.

Hundreds of surfers took to the ocean for a “paddle out” to remember him.

They formed a circle and released a wreath along with Vach’s ashes.

A former employee and family friend was at the “paddle out” and reflected on Vach’s legacy.

“It was definitely surreal moment when you think someone’s kind of invincible but it’s been super special,” Elie Tilghman said. “The community coming together to honor his legacy here and the community that he built.”

After the “Paddle Out,” lifeguard stand eight was dedicated to Josh Vach. The stand sits behind his restaurant, Tower 7.