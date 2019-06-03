Closing arguments to start in Columbus County 2014 double murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The trial continues in Columbus County for the woman charged in the murder of two women in 2014.

Megan Haynes and her boyfriend at the time, Justin Reynolds, were arrested in 2016 in the murder of Jeannette Thut and Reynolds’ mother, Donna Gore.

Executive Assistant to the District Attorney Ashley Bullard said the state finished presenting its evidence this afternoon.

She said the defense did not present any evidence.

Closing argument for Haynes will start Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.