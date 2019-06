WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thursday marks the anniversary of a day that changed history. D-Day commemorates the day allied forces launched the beach invasion of Normandy, France during WWII.

Author and Military Historian Capt. Wilbur Jones sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to talk about the U.S. Navy at the Normandy D-Day Invasion – June 6, 1944 event on Saturday, June 8.