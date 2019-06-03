Diamond Hawk sophomore Greg Jones selected 22nd overall by the Tampa Bay Rays

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW shortstop Greg Jones made history on Monday night by being the highest Seahawk every drafted. The Tampa Bay Rays selected the sophomore out of Cary, NC with the 22nd overall pick in the MLB Draft.

It was a banner year for Jones in his sophomore season at UNCW. The switch hitter was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and earned CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors after helping UNCW to its sixth conference title and 10th NCAA regional appearance.

Jones hit .341 while also leading the CAA with 70 runs scored. He tied the Seahawk program record with 42 stolen bases in 2019, which ranked him fifth in the country.

Jones becomes the 15th UNCW baseball player to be drafted in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft. He is the 79th Seahawk ever to hear his named called on draft day.